Carolyn Elizabeth Thomas, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Carolyn Elizabeth Thomas will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Elizabeth Baptist Church in Youngstown.

Carolyn departed this life Friday, January 3, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Carolyn affectionately known as “Baby Carol” was born August 5, 1954 in Youngstown a daughter of John and Julia Robinson.

She was a graduate of East High School and later attended Youngstown State University.

She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and watching her favorite shows.

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband, Edward Callion III whom she married July 27, 1974; her children, Charles (Glennis) Robinson of Pittsburgh Pennsylvania, Vanessa Robinson, Raylettle Robinson and Taressa Thomas; her sisters, Edith Butlter, Catherine Mann and Francine May; her brother, John Robinson; 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Homer Goodwin, George Sherman and Kenneth Robinson and her granddaughter, Timara Arbogast.

The family will receive friends Friday, January 10, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

Send flowers to the service of Carolyn Elizabeth Thomas