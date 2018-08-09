My Valley Tributes

Carolyn Elaine Green Obituary

Youngstown, Ohio - August 3, 2018

By:

Posted: Aug 09, 2018 03:27 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 09, 2018 07:00 PM EDT

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 11, 2018 at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home for Mrs. Carolyn Elaine Green, 76, of Youngstown, who entered eternal rest on Friday, August 3, 2018 at Park Center Health Care.

Mrs. Green was born May 26, 1942 in Youngstown, a daughter of Paul Pollard and Juanita Franklin.  She was a 1961 graduate of Wilson High School and was an STNA (State Tested Nursing Assistant) for numerous healthcare agencies. 

She enjoyed cooking, shopping, concerts, fishing, dancing and being with family and friends. 

She leaves to mourn her passing, but to rejoice in her peace, her loving daughter, Charla E. Green of Youngstown; a son, Franklin C. Green of Akron; two granddaughters, Chayln C. and Charnae Green; six great-grandchildren; a brother, Samuel (Emma) Cox, Jr. of Georgia; a stepbrother, Willie James (Gwen) Cox of Michigan; an aunt, Norma Gunn of Youngstown; her good friend and buddy, Jennifer Phillips of Youngstown and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father; mother and stepfather, Juanita and Samuel Cox, Sr. and her beloved husband, Charles Edward, whom she married October 13, 1962 and who passed away January 19, 2014. 

She will be sadly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.

A special thanks to the ladies from All Caring Hospice, Sara and April and to Park Center Health Care for their care and concern.

Visitation hour will be Saturday, August 11 from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 10 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


