Carolyn Castiglione, Greenville PA – Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Carolyn Castiglione, age 89, of Clarksville Street, Greenville passed away Saturday morning, July 13, 2019 after a brief illness.

She was born in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania on May 25, 1930, a daughter of Rocco and Anna (Pagliaroli) Bonaquist.

She was a 1948 graduate of Sharpsville High School.

On May 28, 1955 Carolyn married Salvadore Castiglione, he passed away May 7, 2000.

She worked in retail all of her life and retired from Greenville Steel Car Federal Credit Union.

She was a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, Greenville.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling with her husband and shopping with her daughter and granddaughters. She was a member of the Wednesday Morning Coffee Club bowling league at Hickory Bowling Lanes where she bowled with her sister for many years.

Carolyn is survived by a son, Paul Castiglione of Greenville; a daughter, Stacie Swartz and her husband, Chuck, of Greenville; two granddaughters, Megan Howe and her husband, Jeremy, of North East and Leslie Swartz of Pittsburgh; a great-grandson, Charlie Howe and two stepgreat-grandsons, Trevor and Jonathon Howe.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a sister, Mary Joseph.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, July 16, 2019, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 85 N. High Street in Greenville, Rev. V. David Foradori, Pastor, as celebrant

Burial with committal prayers will be in St. Michael Cemetery, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 85 N. High Street, Greenville, PA 16125.