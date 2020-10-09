Carolyn C. Cooper, East Liverpool, Ohio

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carolyn C. Cooper, 75, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 at East Liverpool City Hospital following a lengthy illness.

Carolyn was born June 20, 1945 in Louisville, Kentucky, daughter of the late Charles Bowman, Sr. and Carrie Martin Bowman.

Formerly of East Palestine, she was a member of the East Palestine Church of the Nazarene.

Carolyn enjoyed camping, truck pulls, rodeos and riding along the roads in the semi with her husband.

Carolyn is survived by her husband of 40 years, Bernard Cooper; two sons, Bernie Cooper, Jr. of East Liverpool, Lee Cooper of West Point, and adopted son, Chuckie Bowman III of Utah; brother, Charles Bowman, Jr. of Leesburg, Florida; brother-in-law, James Rowley of Ocala, Florida; niece, Nora Christian of Marietta, Ohio and five grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Sunday, October11, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the East Palestine Church of the Nazarene, 38 Rebecca Street, East Palestine, Ohio.

A funeral service will be held at the church 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020 at the church with Pastor Pam Price officiating.

Interment will follow at the East Carmel cemetery in Rogers.

Memorial contributions can be made in lieu of flowers to the East Palestine Nazarene Church.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Carolyn C. Cooper, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

More stories from WKBN.com: