Carolyn Ann Debacco, Rogers, Ohio

ROGERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carolyn Ann Debacco, 61, a longtime resident of the area, passed away April 19, 2020 at Covington Skilled Nursing Home following a valiant battle with cancer.

Carolyn was born September 20, 1958 in Steubenville, Ohio, daughter of the late August and Virginia Walters Dibacco.

She worked as a homemaker, enjoyed riding her motorcycle when she was younger, playing computer games, creating art but most of all Carolyn enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is survived by a son, Daniel Coleman of East Palestine; a daughter, Adrianna Coleman of Rogers, two siblings and her grandchildren; Aubrey, Ella, Larissa, Dominick and Colton Coleman.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents.

All services will be private at this time.

The Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of the arrangements.