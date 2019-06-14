Caroline Anne Green Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Caroline Anne Green, 87, of Austintown, entered into eternal rest Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Akron General Hospital.

She was born October 17, 1931 in Youngstown, the daughter of George and Symia (Hanna) Joseph.

A 1950 graduate of South High School in Youngstown, Caroline had worked in insurance, in banking and for the Chamber of Commerce, before settling in as the manager of an apartment complex for Christoff Management, a position she held since 1973.

She enjoyed boating, bowling and visiting and spending time at the local lakes and Mill Creek Park.

Caroline was a strong supporter and benefactor of many charities and organizations within her community.

She was a strong and faithful Catholic and was an active member of St. Joseph Parish in Austintown.

Fond memories of Caroline live on with her 12 nieces and nephews and their families and by other friends and associates, who thought so highly of her.

Preceding her in death are her parents; her husband, Bob; her three sisters, Sue, Mary and Marge and her four brothers, Joe, Johnny, Miki and Carl.

Services are private and inurnment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.