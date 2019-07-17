Caroline A. Kuwada, Greenville, PA – Obituary

KENT, Washington (MyValleyTributes) – Caroline A. (Beaver) Kuwada, 60, of Kent, Washington, passed away Wednesday, November 21, 2018, due to injuries sustained in a fall.

She was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania, on November 11, 1958 to Charles A. and Nila A. Beaver.

A member of a musical family, Caroline played the violin in both the high school orchestra and the Greenville Symphony. Also a talented singer, she was in the high school concert choir. She was a member of the majorette squad and was drum majorette her senior year.

She graduated from Greenville High School in 1977 and attended the University of Puget Sound, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Business.

Caroline worked for Dr. Gerald Kuwada, whom she married in May 2009. They liked traveling to Hawaii and had a love of animals.

Caroline is survived by two sisters, Mary Alice Irvine and her husband, Philip, of Renton, Washington and Rebecca Johns of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; she is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Her mother, father and husband preceded her in death.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 in the chapel at the Shenango Valley Cemetery in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements.