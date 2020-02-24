Carole Mary Ryznar, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carole Mary Ryznar, 71, of Warren, entered peacefully into eternal life on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 3:30 a.m. in her home with her family by her side under the comforting care of hospice.

She was born Thursday, December 9, 1948 in Warren, the daughter of the late Stanley and Juanita Parrish Pukelis and was a lifelong area resident.

Carole was a 1966 graduate of Bristolville High School and attended Kent State University.

She retired from Alcan Building Products/Genstar/Associated Materials in 2006 after 34 years in Accounting and Marketing.

Carole is survived by her husband, Matthew Ryznar whom she married on August 1, 1998; a daughter, Deanna (John) Nisbett Bellinger of Leesburg, Virginia; stepchildren, Shelly (Ed McHenry) Barb of Youngstown and Jeffrey (Dr. Meredythe McNally) Ryznar of Boardman, as well as, seven grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Charlene (Norm) Turbok Laroche of Highgate Center, Vermont and a brother, Stanley (Liz) Richard of Chicago, Illinois.

Per Carole’s request, there will be no calling hours or service and a caring cremation will take place.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200.