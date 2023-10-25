STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carole J. Bogan, 85 of Cypress, Texas, passed away at her home on Sunday, October 22 with her husband, William Bogan, by her side.

Carole was born on December 9, 1937 to Charles and Joan Leonard in Youngstown, Ohio.

She graduated from Struthers High School in 1955.

In 1974 she married William Bogan where they lived in Struthers, Ohio, Waldorf, Maryland and settled in Cypress, Texas in 2005. Carole and Bill love their chow-chows, Katie, Babe and Beau and they brought much joy to their lives.

At 50, Carole was a mail carrier for 16 years until she retired at 66.

Carole was predeceased by her daughter, Bonnie Jo Beachy and her brother, Charles “Buddy” Leonard.

Carole is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, William Bogan; her children, Bill Beachy (Margit) of Ulm, Germany, Bob Beachy (Debbie) of Yakima, Washington, Jackie Wilton of San Diego, California and Rick Beachy (Jill) of Orlando, Florida; nine grandchildren, Jennifer, Christian, Bridget, Alex, Kinsey, Keley, Brittny, Chandler and Tanner; her four great-grandkids, Cason, Chloe, Kolten and Braylee; her brother, David (Barbara) and many nieces and nephews.

Carole was one of a kind and will be deeply missed. She loved her family and friends, all animals, feeding the birds and shopping at Macys. Carole was the original rock and roller, loved Elvis and played boogie woogie on the piano.

Please consider making a contribution in her name to Ranchcritters.org that was very dear to her and Bonnie’s heart.

There is no service . Please sign the guestbook at Klein Funeral Home (kleinfh.com).

