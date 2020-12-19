Carole A. Callahan, Lordstown, Ohio

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carole A. Callahan, 76, departed this world for the next on Friday afternoon, December 18, 2020 at the Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren.

Carole was born in Mineral Ridge, Ohio on January 18, 1944, the daughter of Archie and Selena (Brooks) Parilla.

She graduated from Mineral Ridge High School, followed by nursing school at the St. Elizabeth School of Nursing in Youngstown, Ohio. As a student nurse, she met and went on to marry her husband of 55 years, James “Jim” R. Callahan and together they raised two daughters.

Carole had a great deal of love and pride for her “little log cabin home in the woods” which she and Jim built together in Lordstown, Ohio. She also had a great love for trees and spent many years having them planted to help turn their home into a lovely wooded respite.

Carole is survived by her husband, James R. Callahan, whom she married on January 23, 1965; two daughters, Lisa M. (Joseph) Magalotti and Erin M. (Gregory) Bass; two grandchildren, Dr. Selena R. Magalotti and Christopher J. Bass; siblings, Charles Parilla, Shirley Shonk and Richard (Sally) Parilla and many nieces and nephews.

Due to health concerns in light of the ongoing virus pandemic, the family has chosen to forego calling hours and funeral services with the hopes to do a Memorial Mass at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider planting trees to help reforest our National Parks via the Arbor Day Foundation or ALivingTribute.org or better yet, go out and plant a tree in Carole’s memory.

Arrangements by the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles.

Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences with the family.