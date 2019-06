Family Owned – For Over 93 Years.

The Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is centrally located in Warren, Ohio providing easy access from all of the surrounding communities. Our funeral home has earned the trust of many area families through the years, some into the 3rd and 4th generations. We serve all faiths, races and nationalities. We provide a wide range of choices for a funeral service which can be personalized to meet each individual family’s needs and requests. Whether the choice is a traditional service followed by burial or a cremation with or without services, we strive to provide everyone we serve with a dignified and affordable opportunity to honor the life of the person they loved.