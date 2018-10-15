Carol R. Spencer Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Carol R. Spencer, age 80, of Andover, Ohio, died Saturday, October 13, 2018, at her sister's home in Pierpont, Ohio.

She was born July 20,1938, in Andover, Ohio, to Robert B. and Beulah A. (Hynes) Fobes.

A lifleong Andover area resident, Carol was a 1956 graduate of Williamsfield High School.

She was employed for many years at Andover Industries and also as a caretaker for the Andover Laundromat.

She was a member of the Williamsfield Mother's Club and P.V. Athletic Boosters and served as a Red Cross volunteer.

Carol enjoyed playing cards and fishing.

She is survived by two sons, Michael R. (Jody) Spencer of Blooming Valley, Pennsylvania and Mark A. (Doreen Wagner) Spencer of Painesville, Ohio; her sister, Pam Gosnell of Pierpont, Ohio; four grandchildren, Chenoa, Airyana, Adam and Chad and four great-grandchildren, Adelina, Asa, Theodore and Abigail.

She is preceded in death by her parents and one son, Randy L. Spencer.

A private service will be held for family.

Burial of cremated remains will take place in Simons Cemetery in Williamsfield, Ohio.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio, handled arrangements. Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

