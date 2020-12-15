SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Louise (Spohn) Quillian, age 71, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, formerly of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Vibra Healthcare in Warren, Ohio.

Born April 18, 1949 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Oliver and Arlene (Jewel) Spohn.

She married Lawrence (Larry) Quillian on June 29, 1975 and he preceded her in death on May 14, 2007.

Carol was a homemaker, who enjoyed puzzle books, watching soap operas and loved her dogs.

She was a devout member of the Living Waters Church in Hubbard, Ohio.

Carol is survived by a brother Gary Spohn, of Hubbard, Ohio; four grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a son, Charles Spohn and a brother, Robert Spohn.

A celebration of life for Carol will be announced and celebrated at a later date.

Burial will take place in Mt. Washington Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Living Waters Church, 7382 Stewart-Sharon Road, Hubbard, OH 44425.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E State Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

