Carol Lee Rauch, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Lee Rauch, 82, passed away on March 6, 2020 at Covington Skilled Nursing in East Palestine.

Carol was born December 9, 1937, the daughter of the late Ernest and Mary (Suigo) Ross and was a 1955 graduate of East Palestine High School.

She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic church.

Carol was a previous owner of the Dairy Queen in East Palestine and also worked for East Palestine China Company for many years.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Paula (Kim) Maxwell of Cape Coral, Florida, David (Nancy) Rauch of New Haven, Indiana and Scott (Teri) Rauch of East Palestine, along with siblings, Theresa (Bill) Thompson, Marsha (Jerry) Baker, Norma (Martin) Price and Ernie Ross.

Grandma Carol’s pride and joy and the loves of her life were her four granddaughters, to whom she dedicated her heart and life, Stacy Parker, Anastascia Beight, Abby Rauch and Christina Rauch will greatly miss their grandma. Grandma Carol is also survived by ten great-grandchildren.

Carol was a wonderful soul and her kindness and generosity to her family and friends will always be remembered. She was either Aunt Carol or Grandma Carol to family and friends of family.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday evening, March 9, 2020 at Linsley-Royal Funeral Home, 644 East Main Street, East Palestine.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020 with Father Christopher Cicero serving as Celebrant.

A private interment will be held at a later date.

The family expresses their appreciation to the Covington Skilled Nursing staff and the staff of Ohio Living Hospice for the exceptional care provided to Carol.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Carol’s memory to Ohio Living Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Rd., Canfield, OH 44406.

