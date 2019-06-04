Carol Lee Beardmore Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be officiated by Rev. Russ Adams at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman, for Carol Lee Beardmore, 81 of Boardman, who passed away peacefully Monday afternoon, June 3.

Carol was born February 12, 1938, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Eugene and Maxine Thompson Cartwright.

She was a 1956 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Carol started her career as a real estate agent for Porter & Porter and then spent most of her career at Burgan Real Estate, retiring after her husband’s passing in 2013.

She was a bridge master and was a member of the Southside Bridge Club.

Her husband, William R. Beardmore, whom she married May 14, 1961, passed away July 11, 2012.

Carol leaves to cherish her memory her son, William E. Beardmore of Mineral Ridge; daughter, Lisa (Marty) Loney of Boardman; brother, Jack Cartwright of Stow and three grandchildren, Colin Loney, Maggie Loney and Erinn Loney.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, June 7 and from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. Saturday, June 8, prior to services, at the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman.

Material tributes can be made in Carol’s memory to the American Cancer Society, Mahoning County Chapter, 525 North Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406.

