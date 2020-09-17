Carol L. Tate, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Carol L. Tate of Sharon, formerly of Greenville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Nugent Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation in Hermitage. She was 78.



She was born on April 13, 1942, in Sharon, a daughter of the late James E. and Doris (Osborne) Cousins.



Carol was a 1960 graduate of Pymatuning Joint High School, Jamestown.

On February 11, 1966, she married Charles D. Tate, who passed away April 15, 1975.



She formerly worked as a healthcare aide at St. Paul’s Senior Living Community in Greenville and as an associate at Walmart in Sharon. Carol was also an AVON representative, serving her customers for over twenty years.



Carol was of the protestant faith and attended the First United Methodist Church in Sharpsville. She loved her family, especially spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Carol enjoyed traveling and was an avid movie enthusiast.



She is survived by her longtime companion, James Russo, of Sharon; her sisters, Joanne Gillingham, of Colorado and Donna Mowry, of Greenville; her sons, Chad Tate and his wife, Michele, of Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, Bradley Tate and his wife, Melissa, of Greenville, and Ryan Offutt and his wife, Justine, of Warren, Ohio; her grandchildren, Lucas and his wife, Brianna, Ian and Madison Tate, Brandon, Julianna and Regan Offutt; great-grandchildren, Logan and Lincoln Tate and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



In addition to her parents and first husband, Carol was preceded in death by her brother, James Cousins, Jr. and her second husband, Dwayne Offutt.



Friends will be received on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Ave., Greenville.



A graveside funeral service will follow, at 1:30 p.m., at Stevenson Cemetery, Greenville (Salem Township), with Rev. William Locke, pastor of Clark Trinity United Methodist Church, Clark, officiating.



Memorial contributions can be made to: First United Methodist Church, 148 E. Shenango St., Sharpsville, PA 16150.

Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at: www.osborne-williams.com.



Arrangements are under the direction of: OSBORNE-WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 73-75 Columbia Ave. Greenville, PA 16125

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carol L. Tate please visit our Tribute Store.