Carol Klingensmith, Jamestown, PA

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ann (Newcomb) Klingensmith, 78, of Jamestown, Pennsylvania passed away early Saturday morning, September 12, 2020 at Quality Life Services in Grove City, Pennsylvania.



Carol was born in Middletown, Ohio on July 3, 1942 to the late Harold and Esther Tanner Newcomb.



She was of the protestant faith, having grown up in the United Church of Christ. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Greenville, where she was very active.



Carol graduated from Middletown High School in Middletown, Ogio. She received her license for being a practical nurse from the Mercer County Career Center (formerly Mercer County Vo-Tech) and attended Youngstown State University and Slippery Rock University. She enjoyed working as a licensed practical nurse in local nursing homes.



Carol loved dogs, spending time outdoors, gardening, singing and music. She played the guitar and ukulele.



Carol is survived by her husband of 54 years, Charles “Chuck” W. Klingensmith, at home. They were married on November 27, 1965 in Middletown, Ohio. Also surviving are daughter, Elizabeth (Betsy) Klingensmith of Jamestown, Pennsylvania; son, David Klingensmith and his wife Tabitha, of Lacey, West Virginia; sister, Nancy Newcomb Coleman and her husband, Bill, of Germantown, Ohio; nephews, Jayme Coleman of Miamisburg, Ohio; Ryan Coleman, of Germantown, Ohio; several cousins.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her in-laws.



A private family memorial will be held with Reverend Glenn Sadler officiating.



Cremation will take place following organ donation to the Alzheimer’s research organization Brain Donor Project.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Brain Donor Project or Strayhaven Animal Shelter 94 Donation Road, Greenville, PA, 16125.



Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.



Arrangements handled by the Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

