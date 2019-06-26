Carol J. Tomko Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A prayer service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home and a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish/Holy Trinity Church, both in Struthers, for Carol (June) Tomko, 86 who passed away Monday morning, June 24 at Hampton Woods.

Carol was born January 3, 1933 in Hendley, Nebraska, a daughter of Gail S. and Clara V. Smith Bryant.

She graduated with an associates degree from McCook Junior College as a teacher and was a rural school teacher in Nebraska before coming to the area in 1961. She was a retail manager at Gorant Candy and Gift Shop in Boardman for 22 years.

Carol was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish/Holy Trinity Church in Struthers and was a member of the St. Nicholas Altar and Rosary Society.

She enjoyed cooking, gardening and watching various sports.

Carol leaves her husband, Raymond D. Tomko whom she married on September 4, 1954 in Denver, Colorado; her children, Cheryl (James) Brammer of Salem, Ohio, Kathryn (Carl) DeChellis of Poland, Jean (Mark) Montanaro of Mt. Vernon, Ohio and Daniel (Laura) Tomko of Lebanon, Ohio; two brothers, Gerald Bryant of Grand Island, Nebraska and Bill (Norma Lea) Bryant of Curtis, Nebraska; two sisters, Doris Whitacre of Kearney, Nebraska and Darlene Combs of Bossier City, Louisiana; nine grandchildren, Jeremy and Shane Brammer, Katie Robinson, Vincent DeChellis, Nicholas and Jonathan Tomko, Kristen Hunt, Erica Phillips and Andrea Montanaro and eight great-grandchildren Nadia, Aidan, Allie, Madilyn and William Brammer, Josephine Robinson, Oscar and Sullivan Phillips.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers, Wayne, Gene, James and Floyd Bryant.

Friends may call on Friday, June 28 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Carol’s name to Akron Children’s Hospital, 214 W. Bowery Street, Akron, OH 4433308.

Visit www.clementefuneralhomes.com to send condolences.

