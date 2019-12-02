Carol J. Glunt, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol J. Glunt, 84, passed away peacefully at 3:10 a.m. on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at her residence with her daughters at her side.

Carol was born in Niles, Ohio on March 14, 1935 the daughter of Arthur and Letha (Myers) Williams and has lived here all her life.



Carol graduated from Niles McKinley High School in 1953 and attended Kent State University for one year.

She was a member of the Niles First United Methodist Church since 1945.

She retired in 1991 as the Credit Manager for the Carlisle Department Store where she was employed for 18 years. After her retirement, Carol was a sales consultant for the former Doubet Jewelry Store in downtown Niles for five years.



Carol was a member of the Ida McKinley Chapter Order of the Eastern Star, Jobs Daughters, Charter member and 1952 Honored Queen Bethel #35.

She enjoyed watching any type of sports; especially football, cheering on the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Browns. She treasured vacations with her husband and friends, Jane and Don Graf, of Columbus, whether at the beach in Treasure Island, Florida or in Sam’s Town, Tunica, Mississippi.



Carol is survived by two daughters and two sons, Linda (Ed) Binion of McDonald, Cindy (Steve) Disko of Niles, Jeff (JoAnn) Prosser of Palm Bay, Florida and Dave (Patti) Glunt of Turkey, North Carolina; 11 grandchildren; over 18 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas Scott “Bud” Glunt whom she married November 27, 1965 and who died on January 10, 2015; an infant daughter who died in 1956 and her only sister, Charlotte L. Rankin who died October 15, 2016.



Calling hours will be from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 5:00 p.m. with Hospice of the Valley chaplain, Rebecca Hudak officiating.



The family extends a special thank you to her caregivers for their dedication and support.



In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512 or the First United Methodist Church, 608 Crandon Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

