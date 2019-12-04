Carol J. Cooper, Ellwood City, PA

ELLWOOD CITY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Carol J. Cooper, 80, of Ellwood City passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Quality Life Services in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

She was the daughter of Joseph and Bernice Gifford Lutz and was born January 20, 1939 in Ellwood City.

She is survived by her daughter, Stacy Staples and her fiancé, Mike, of Indian Trail, North Carolina; sons, Earl Cooper (Lydia) and Larry Cooper of Ellwood City; grandchildren, Nicole Richard (George) of Austintown, Ohio, Amber Walls (Jordan) of Beaver Falls, Christopher Cooper of New Castle, Cassie Staples and her fiancé, Justin of Ellwood City, Erica Staples, Jenna Staples and Cameron Staples all of Indian Trail, North Carolina; great-granddaughter, Blaire Haswell; siblings, Charlotte Edinger, Harriet Campbell (Duke), Bonnie Lutz, Maryann Parker, Joe Lutz (Joyce), Rich Lutz (Cathy) and Ed Lutz, as well as, several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband f 50 years, Harry Cooper; sons, Harry Cooper, Jr. and Mark Cooper; daughter-in-law, Donna Cooper; sisters, Tammy Reich, Bernie Lutz and Patty Lutz and her sister-in-law, Saundra Lutz.

Carol was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister who loved her family dearly. She also loved all types of flowers.

She enjoyed her job and worked at Wolverine Plastics for 26 years, working until age 80.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Turner Funeral Home in Ellwood City, with a funeral service being held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Ray Start, officiating.

Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania.

