Carol J. (Bogdan) Truchan, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Carol J. (Bogdan) Truchan, age 74, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully at her residence on Sunday, January 10, 2021.

Carol was born on August 16, 1946 in Sharon, Pennsylvania to the late Alexander and Eleanor (Baltz) Bogdan.

She married Edward T. Truchan on June 10, 1966 and he survives at home.

Carol was a 1964 graduate of Sharon High School, attended YSU and graduated from Sharon Cosmetology School.

She was the co-owner of Suburban Sales and Service with her husband Ed and served as the Operations Manager.

Carol liked to gamble and enjoyed going to casinos in Las Vegas and Mississippi. Where there was a slot machine, Carol could be found. She also liked playing cards and belonged to a local card club but her true love was spending time with her grandkids.

Carol is survived by a daughter Lisa Marie (Christian) Sheasley of Columbus, Ohio, a son Brian E. (Crystal) Truchan of San Antonio, Texas, a sister Gloria Rogers of Hermitage Pennsylvania and four grandchildren, Nicholas, Ian, Bella and Ryan.

A private memorial service will be held for the immediately family only with Fr. Matthew J. Reyuchan, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Leukemia, Lymphoma Society, at www.lls.org.