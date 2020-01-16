Carol C. Warner, Kinsman, Ohio

KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol C. Warner, age 94, of Kinsman, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at the Andover Village Skilled Nursing Center.



She was born October 29, 1925, in Wayne Township, Ohio, to Allen and Allie E. (Gilder) Coon.



A resident of Kinsman for ten years and a long time resident of Williamsfield, she graduated in 1943 from Williamsfield High School.

Carol married Dale G. Warner on February 17, 1946.

She was employed at a grocery store in Kinsman for ten years and then went on to beauty school.

Carol owned her own beauty shop in Williamsfield for 31 years, retiring in 1999.



She was a long time member of the Williamsfield United Methodist Church where she belonged to the UMW; a member of the Kinsman Literary Bayview Club and a member of the Andover Schubert Club. Carol loved her church and church family and she enjoyed reading, crocheting, baking and gardening.



Carol was preceded in death by her parents; her husband on March 31, 1985 and her four brothers, Lloyd, Paul, Clyde and Lyle Coon.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews and many friends.



A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020, at 12:00 Noon at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio, with Lyle Lipps officiating.

Calling hours will be Monday, January 20 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service, 12:00 Noon at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Williamsfield Center Cemetery following the funeral service.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Williamsfield United Methodist Church, c/o Mary Ellen Moreland, PO BOX 650, Williamsfield, OH 44093.

