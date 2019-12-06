Carol Anne Domkowski, Gustavus, Ohio

GUSTAVUS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Anne Domkowski, age 83, Heaven gained an angel, but we lost an angel on Thursday, December 5, 2019, when she passed away at her daughter’s home, after suffering many years from dementia.

She was born on July 12, 1936 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Lila Mae (Curtis) and Thomas Edward Banta.

Carol was a 1955 graduate of Calumet High School in Chicago. She worked as a secretary at Swift & Company in Chicago where she met her husband Robert. Carol married Robert Victor Domkowski on July 12, 1958.

She was a devout Catholic and was a longtime member of St. Patrick Catholic Church of Kinsman. She belonged to the Altar & Rosary Society and devoted many years to the church prayer chain.

Carol enjoyed flower gardening and many other domestic hobbies. Most of all she cherished the times spent with her family. Carol’s legacy was her love of her family, who always came first. She cared for everyone with kindness, respect and selflessness. She truly was an angel from God.



Carol is preceded in death by her parents; her stepmother, Arline Banta and her sister, Joan Lindholm.

Survivors include her husband of 61 years of Holy Matrimony, Robert V. Domkowski of Gustavus, Ohio; four daughters, Barbara J. (Charles) Simmons of Warren, Ohio, Laura A (Jeff) Davenport of Watkensville, Georgia, Linda M. (David) Dann of Cortland, Ohio and Mary M. (Mark) DePietro of Canton, Ohio; a sister, Nancy (Steve) Harms of Rochester Hills, Michigan and her six grandchildren, Cory, Nicole, Robert, Jessica, Michael and Nicholas.



“Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure; You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. Rest in peace until we meet again.”



A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 6367 State Route 87, Kinsman, Ohio, with Father Michael A. Mikstay, CAPT. CHC, USN Ret. officiating.

Calling hours will be on Thursday, December 12 from‪ 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio.



Special thanks to the comfort and care Southern Care Hospice provided for Carol and her family.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Southern Care Hospice ‪5401 Ashley Circle, Suite E, Austintown‬, OH 44515 or St. Patrick’s Church, POB 669, Andover, OH 44003.

Share a memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.‬

Burial will follow Mass in Gustavus Cemetery.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Carol Anne Domkowski please visit our Sympathy Store.