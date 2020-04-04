Carol Ann Seinkner, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ann Seinkner, 68, of Worthington Avenue, died Friday, April 3, 2020 at her home in New Castle.

She was born April 28, 1951 in New Castle, a daughter of the late John Kovack.

Carol worked in dietary at Silver Oaks Nursing Home and she was a quality control inspector at Silgan Ipec.

She enjoyed flower gardening, taking care of her plants in her house and was an avid Steelers fan.

She is survived by one daughter, Jodi Taylor and her fiancé Richard Lutz of New Castle, one brother, Richard Show of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, two sisters, Kathleen Alley and Terri Smith both of New Castle, two grandchildren, Scott Hooks and Brandon Hooks and three great-grandchildren Sierra, Zayden, and McKenzie.

She was also preceded in death by her husbands, Chuck Taylor and James G. Seinkner and, her son Chuckie Taylor.

No services are scheduled for this time.

Funeral arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.