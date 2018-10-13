Carol Ann McConnell Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Carol Ann McConnell, 51, passed away unexpectedly at 6:00 a.m., Friday, October 12, 2018, in the emergency room at the St. Elizabeth Health Center Main Campus.

Carol Ann was born in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, on July 11, 1967, the daughter of Robert and Carol (Carpenter) Hunter and came to this area as a child.

Carol Ann attended local schools, was of the Baptist faith and cherished activities with her husband, children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her mother, Carol Phillips of Girard; husband, Ronald G. McConnell, whom she married March 8, 1986; two sons, DeWayne (Candi) Hunter of Liberty Township and Ronald (Courtney) McConnell of Girard; eight grandchildren, James, Chelsea, Chace, Matthew, Reva, Natalee, Eli and Bayley; two brothers, John Howard of Girard, Robert Hunter, Jr., of Liberty Township and twin sister, Roberta (Leonard) Holbrook of Warren.

Carol Ann was preceded in death by her daughter, Reva Louise McConnell, who died December 27, 1998; father, Robert Hunter and infant grandson, Jaden McConnell, who died November 16, 2012.

Funeral services will be held at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Monday, October 15, 2018, at 7:00 p.m., with calling hours from 6:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Pastor Diane Williams will officiate.

Burial will be private at Pineview Memorial Park on Tuesday, October 16, 2018.

Visit holetonyuhasz.com to send condolences to the family.

