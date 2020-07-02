Carol Ann Innocent, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ann Innocent, 58, of Plank Road, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at UPMC Jameson Hospital.

She was born January 1, 1962, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Thomas and Maryann (Zingaro) Montgomery.

She was married to the late Michael S. Innocent, who died March 14, 2016.

Mrs. Innocent was a Home Health Nurse for Teams in New Castle for 12 years.

She loved her family, especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. Mrs. Innocent loved playing bingo and was an avid Steelers fan.

She is survived by five children, Abby Geminiani and her husband, Noah, Amanda Baker and her husband, Justin, Autumn Innocent, Frank Zurasky, Francesca Zurasky; four brothers, Thomas Montgomery, Randy Montgomery, Antonio Montgomery and Michael Montgomery and seven grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by three children, Andrew Montgomery, Danielle Cearfoss, Daniel Cearfos, and one sister, Andrea Montgomery.

Visitation will be held Monday, July 6, 2020, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., at the William F & Roger M DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Blessing services will be held Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Deacon John Carran of Holy Spirit Parish will officiate.

Burial will be in the Castle View Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements handled by William F. & Roger DeCarbo Funeral Home.