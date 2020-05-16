Carol Ann Beltz, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ann Beltz, 73, passed away unexpectedly at 2:32 p.m. on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at the St. Elizabeth Health Center Emergency Room in Youngstown.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on December 27, 1946 the daughter of Albert James and Armenia Mary (Donnarumma) Beltz and resided in this community her entire life.

She was a graduate of Warren St. Mary’s High School, Cleveland St. John’s College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing and Wayne State University where she received a Masters Degree in Public Health.

Carol was a professor for 40 years in the Nursing Department at Kent State University and retired in 2019. She also served as a Nursing Consultant for Kent State University Main Campus and the Trumbull Campus. She previously was the assistant director for the Visiting Nurses and an administrator for Blue Cross Blue Shield Insurance.

Carol was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Niles and recently attended Our Lady of Perpetual Church, McDonald. She was a faithful donor to Indian children and handicapped Veterans Associations.

She enjoyed gardening, growing flowers, farming, knitting and knitting lap robes with the St. Paul the Apostle Church Prayer Group in Vienna.

Carol is survived by four brothers, Thomas Beltz, P.A. of Natick, Massachusetts, Lawrence Beltz of Niles, Roger Beltz of Niles and Albert Beltz of Vienna; three nephews, Deacon Albert Beltz, Thomas Beltz and James Beltz; two nieces, Elizabeth Beltz and Laura Beltz and great-niece, Artemis Scarlet Rae Beltz.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Private Services were held Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles.

Entombment was in Pineview Cemetery.

Visit holetonyuhasz.com to view this tribute and share condolences with the family.