Carol A. Shartle, Jamestown, PA

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Carol A. Shartle, 67, of East Jamestown Road, Greene Township, Jamestown passed away surrounded by her family, Thursday morning October 17, 2019, in her residence.

She was born in Greenville on May 2, 1952, a daughter of Clark and Martha (Reefer) McHenry.

She was a graduate of Jamestown High School.

Carol was a homemaker and also had worked as a cook at B&A Cafe in Jamestown.

She was a member of Jamestown Fireman’s Club and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers Fan.

Carol also enjoyed crocheting, playing bingo, horses, fishing and riding motorcycles with Chuck.

Carol is survived by her fiancée, Charles “Chuck” Watt of Jamestown; three daughters, Gidget Shartle and her companion, Mark Koehne, of Westford, Pennsylvania, Heidi Herrmann and her husband, James, of Transfer and Christy Shartle and her companion, Rian Eckley, of Greenville; four brothers, Michael McHenry and his wife, Suk, of Scottsdale, Arizona, Dale McHenry and his wife, Laurie, of Greenville, Dean McHenry and his wife, Tina, of Jamestown and Darl Mchenry; nine grandchildren; Chuck’s children, Tiffany Watt of Pittsburgh and Travis Watt of Greenville.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her previous husband, James Shartle and a brother Clark McHenry, Jr.

The family is very appreciative of her grandchildren, Tye and Alicia Jablonki and her friend, Jeff McGirr, for all their help during her illness.

A memorial service will be held later at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association, 55 West Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 South Main Street, Greenville.