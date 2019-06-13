Carol A. Moreland Obituary

GREENVILLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Carol A. Moreland, age 83, of Greenville passed away Tuesday evening, June 11, 2019 in The Grove at Greenville.

She was born in New Castle on July 18, 1935 a daughter of Elmer and Helena (Wiesen) Forbes.

On June 1, 1953 Carol married George L. Moreland, he passed away May 16, 2015.

She was a former member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church.

Carol enjoyed spending time with her children, traveling, sewing and cooking.

She is survived by three daughters, Patricia Hoover of Greenville, Beverly Loredo of Raton New Mexico and Brenda Bartlomain of Columbus, Ohio; three sons, Daniel E. Moreland of Linthicum, Maryland, Richard Moreland of Arizona and Paul J. Moreland of Trinidad, Colorado; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George; two brothers, James Forbes and John “Jack” Forbes and a sister, Patricia Steingrabe-Salata.

As per Carol’s wishes, cremation was chosen and there will be no services.

Arrangements entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty Street, Jamestown.

