Carol A. King, Mercer, PA – Obituary

September 2, 2019

MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Carol A. King, age 69, of Mercer passed away Monday morning, September 2, 2019 in UPMC Jameson, New Castle. 

She was born in Sharon on January 2, 1950, a daughter of John A. and Bernice (Kelso) Jones.

She was a 1967 graduate of Reynolds High School and on February 28, 1970 she married Roy King, he survives. 

Carol was employed as a switchboard operator and also in outpatient registration at Sharon Regional Health System for 18 years until her retirement.

Carol enjoyed playing bingo, playing cards; especially euchre and spending time with her grandchildren. 

In addition to her husband Roy, she is survived by a daughter, Tammy Potts and her companion, Shawn Yanak, of Akron, Ohio; a son, Brian King and his wife, Amanda, of Wixom, Michigan; two brothers, Ralph Jones and his wife, Debbie and Kenneth Jones and his wife, Chris all of Greenville; a sister, Debbie Cribbs and her husband, Randy, of Homosassa, Florida and three grandchildren, Hannah Potts, Gregory Potts and Kaydence King. 

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother-in-law, Gerald King.

Calling hours will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home following visitation. Rev. Augie Hurst, officiating
astor of Lebanon Presbyterian Church.

Inurnment will be private in Hadley Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Reynolds VFW Post #7599, 115 Edgewood Drive, Greenville, PA 16125.

