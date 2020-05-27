Carmella J. Russell, Ellwood City, PA

ELLWOOD CITY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Carmella J. Russell, 79, of 14th Street, West Pittsburg, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at her residence in West Pittsburg.

She was born in Ellwood City July 22, 1940 a daughter of the late Anthony and Angeline (Quintana) Sbarro.

She married Glenn E. Russell July 23, 2010, he survives in West Pittsburg.

Mrs. Russell was a secretary at Semler’s New Agency for a number of years.

She enjoyed crocheting, baking, cooking, especially pizza and going to the casino. She also loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

In addition to her husband she is survived by five children, Lisa M. Rosati and her husband, Michael, of West Pittsburg, James R. Norge and his wife, Janet, of New Castle, Mark S. Norge of New Castle, Toni M. Mangino and her husband, Brandon, of New Castle and Dawn M. Mozzocio and her husband, Fred, of New Castle; one brother, Anthony Sbarra of New Castle; two sisters, Linda Thomas of Chippewa and Ellen Bekoski of Bessemer; 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Thomas Sbarra and one sister, Christina Allen.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 29, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Blessing services will be held Friday, May 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home chapel.

Burial will be in Savannah Cemetery.