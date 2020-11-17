Carmelina M. Campagna, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carmelina M. Campagna, 85, of Masury, Ohio passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 15, 2020 in her home with her family at her side.



Carmelina was born on October 14, 1935 to Grazia (Sebastiano) and Michele Moschillo in San Bartolomeo, Italy. She came to the U.S. in 1954 with her father.

Carmelina married her husband, the late Emilio Campagna, on October 23, 1954. He passed away on October 1, 1995.

She was a longtime member of St. Bartholomew R.C. Church in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania where she was an active member of the St. Olivia Society.

Carmelina worked for the former Metz Bakery 28 years.

She was also a member of the Sharon Fire Hall Ladies Auxiliary.

Carmelina enjoyed baking, gardening, needlework and most importantly, spending time with her children and grandchildren whom she adored. She also leaves her nieces and nephews who were special to her.



She is survived by her daughter, Anna Maria Campagna of Champion, Ohio; son, Dr. Giovanni Antonio (Gretchen) Campagna of San Antonio, Texas; two grandchildren, Gabriella (Matt) Lanning and Gio (Angela) Campagna and sister, Mary (Dominick) Tambascia.



She was preceded in death by her parents;, husband; an infant sister, Natalia;, sister, Rose Ricci, and brothers, Antonio Moschillo and Donato Moschillo.



Carmelina will be remembered as a strong, wise, witty, charismatic and humble woman. She was the embodiment of everything selfless, kind, loving and “Italian”.



Friends may call Friday, November 20, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.



Due to the current pandemic and for the safety of all, a funeral service will be held privately by the family.



Burial will take place in St. Mary’s Cemetery Hermitage, Pennsylvania next to her husband.



Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Bartholomew R.C. Church, 311 W. Ridge Avenue, Sharpsville, PA 16150 in memory of Carmelina.

More stories from WKBN.com:



