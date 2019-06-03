Carmel T. Giambattista Obituary

NEW MIDDLETWON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 10:30 a.m at St. Christine Church for Carmel T. Giambattista, 95, who passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Carmel was born on December 16, 1923, a daughter of Angelo and Theresa Bianca Tiberio.

She was a graduate of Chaney High School.

She was a member of St. Charles Church and formerly of St. Brendan Church.

She also was a member of the Salem Women’s Bowling Association.

Carmel worked as a press operator at Packard Electric, a laborer at U.S. Steel and helped her husband at Arrowhead Lanes.

She was an excellent homemaker, she loved to cook and bake, specializing in her homemade pizza and bread.

Surviving are a son, Matthew Giambattista (Carol Ventresco) of Youngstown; a daughter, Barbara Kosensky of Boardman; a son-in-law, Jerry Detwiler (with whom she made her home) of North Lima; sister-in-law, Antionette Lazzara of Burr Ridge, Illinois; six grandchildren, Nicole (Seth), Natalie (Jeff), Daniel (Stephanie), Ryan (Serena), Aaron (Jennifer) and Courtney; 12 great-grandchildren, Mitchell, Erin, Chelsea, Sada, Daniel, Alyssa, Brian, Braydon, Sophia, Henry, Evelyn and Hope and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gabriel, whom she married August, 19, 1942; a daughter, Donna Detwiler; a grandson, Todd (Courtney’s husband); three brothers, Victor, William and Samuel and four sisters, Mary, Edith, Christine and Anne .

The family would like to thank the Masternick Memorial Health Care Center of New Middletown for their excellent care.

Arrangements are being handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, Inc.