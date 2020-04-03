Carmaine Louise “Cal” Crawford Rice, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carmaine Louise “Cal” Crawford Rice, 75, of Warren, departed this life Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 3:40 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, following a cardiac arrest.

She was born August 7, 1944 in Grindstone, Pennsylvania, the daughter of James and Ossie Lee Blackmon Crawford, residing in the area for four years, coming from Meadville, Pennsylvania.

Ms. Rice was employed with the Y.W.C.A. of Meadville for 15 years as an administrative assistant, before retiring in 1985. She also was the Executive Director of The Unity Center of Meadville and was active in the community for over 54 years.

She was a member of the United Faith Fellowship Church.

Cal enjoyed playing Scrabble and Yahtzee and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She was a 1962 graduate of Redstone High School (Republic) and attended Allegheny Community College for two years, studying Social Work.

She leaves to mourn one son, Neal S. (Dawn) Rice, Jr. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; two daughters, Mrs. Marla (Drake) Parker and Ms. Carla Trent both of Meadville, Pennsylvania; one sister, Mrs. Eleanor (Joseph) Williamson of Warren; 21 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; former husband, Neal S. Rice, Sr.; one son, Antoine “Reno” Rice and eight siblings, Jimmy Lou Blakely, Rae Lou Robinson, Ms. Emma Lou Carpenter, James Crawford II, Edward Crawford, Sr., Ms. Marilyn Miller, Ms. Mary Floyd and Ms. Alexine Evans.

Due to the COVID19 concerns, the family has chosen to have a Memorial Service that will be announced at a feature date.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.