YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carla Antonia Ellis, 78, died May 24, 2022.

She was born February 1, 1944 in Youngstown, Ohio the eldest daughter of 1st generation Italian-Americans, Mary Naples DeAngelis and CarlDeAngelis, a decorated paratrooper in the 101st Airborne during WWII.

Carla didn’t meet her father until she was two years old due to his extraordinary service in Europe.

Her bond with her two sisters, Sandra Coco and Patricia Vavrinak, gave her the grounding to also become a dedicated friend, niece, cousin, aunt, mom, mother-in-law and grandmother.



A natural born teacher with a quest for travel and knowledge, she taught for 30 years at her

own alumna, Austintown Fitch High School and held a leadership position in the Austintown

Teachers’ Association as Chairman.

She earned her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Education at Youngstown State University.

One of her favorite Fitch students, Phil Smrek, summed up her legacy: “She would be as at home in a one-room school house as she would in an Ivy League lecture hall … because she was doing what she loved: educating.”



She taught her two children, Brian Ellis and Antonia (Toni) Ellis, not only that same quest for

knowledge, but also strong work ethics and independent thinking.

Maria Ellis, her wonderful daughter-in-law, is deservedly dubbed as her 3rd child.

Carla was married for 21 years to her high school sweetheart, James Ellis and the father of their children. They remained friends throughout her lifetime.



Carla’s underlying nature was to nurture… especially her beloved and highly cherished

grandchildren: Brandon (& Jordan) Ellis, Adam Ellis, Brianna Ellis and the youngest apple of

her eye, Clara Ellis. She was always there for them. A life’s work which has come to a natural

end but will exponentially increase in value as the years go on…



A Memorial service will be held at Calvary Cemetery Chapel, 248 S Belle Vista Ave, Youngstown,

OH 44509 on June 15, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.

Donations can be made in Carla’s name to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (lls.org).