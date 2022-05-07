WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Zula “JoAnn” Wilson, 75, of Warren, Ohio, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at her home. Her husband was singing one of her favorite songs to her, and she was surrounded by her children.

She was born November 11, 1946, in Folsom, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Wayne Bennett and Lola Parrish.

JoAnn worked at Venture Plastics Corporation but most of her life was spent as a homemaker where she provided sanctuary to those who had nowhere else to go. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, playing poker with her husband and friends, beating her husband at yahtzee, going bowling and listening to her husband sing.

On August 4, 1964, she married Clifford H. Wilson, Sr. They have shared fifty-seven years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons, Ronald (Gary) Wilson-Bryant of Hazel Park, Michigan, Randall (Richard Morgan) Wilson of Mineral Ridge, Ohio and Clifford (Nicole) Wilson, Jr. of Warren, Ohio; daughters, Lola (Charles Lee) Hall of Poland, Ohio, Tonni (Dan) Yocum of Southington, Ohio; grandchildren, Ryan (Angel), Mariah (Jeremy), Ashley (Anthony), Alexis (Michael), Madyson, Gracie and Aubree and great-granddaughters, Lyla and Anna; and five siblings.

She was preceded in death by her parents and three siblings.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The family requests that material contributions be made to American Cancer Society or Hospice of the Valley, in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 9 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.