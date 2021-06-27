Yvonne Marie Patricia Rinda, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Yvonne Marie Patricia Rinda, 77, of Cortland, entered into eternal rest, with family by her side, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital, following a brief illness.

She was born December 16, 1943, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, to the late Peter and Wanna (Lupean) Mustake.

Yvonne retired in 1994 from the Packard Electric Division of General Motors and then worked as a bus driver for Warren City Schools until her retirement in 2012. She cherished the many friendships made during the nearly 50 years she spent working.

Yvonne was a devout Catholic and celebrated Mass daily as a parishioner of Queen of the Holy Rosary Parish in Vienna. She lived by her faith and led by her example of unending service to others. She gave selflessly to family, friends, neighbors, acquaintances and her community.

She enjoyed cooking, especially for others and knowing that her children were well-nourished. Yvonne loved her animals and devoted much of her time to their care. She enjoyed nature and planted a variety of trees and flowers and tended to a large vegetable garden. Her greatest joy came from being a mother and a grandma and spending time with her family. Her love shined brightly on everyone who knew her and she will be greatly missed.

Yvonne is survived by her three sons, Victor (Cami) Ferko of Plain City, Ohio, Sanford Rinda, Jr. of Gates Mills, Ohio and Christopher Rinda of Cortland; a sister, Delores Romelfanger of Brookfield; five stepchildren, Thomas (Robin) Rinda of St. Petersburg, Florida, Jeffrey Rinda of San Diego, Judith Rinda (Steven) Crane of Los Angeles, Jill Rinda (Thomas) Palmer of Powell, Ohio and Susan Rinda (Jeanessa Morrison) of El Sobrante, California; ten grandchildren, Meghan, Kelley, Brian, Dylan, Max, Ross, Cole, Jay, Donovan, Chandler and many nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved like her own children.

Besides her parents, Yvonne was preceded in death by her brothers, Peter and Charles Mustake; her sister, Sally Calvin; her first husband, George Ferko and her husband, Sanford Rinda.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the Queen of the Holy Rosary Parish, 291 Scoville Drive, Vienna, OH 44473, with the Reverend John Fongemie, as celebrant.

Friends may call 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 30, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren. Those planning to attend the funeral Mass on Thursday are kindly asked to go directly to the church.

Yvonne will be laid to rest in the All Souls Cemetery, Cortland.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Yvonne’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Mercy Health – St. Joseph Warren Hospital and members of the Bazetta Fire Department for the compassionate care they delivered to Yvonne in her time of need.

