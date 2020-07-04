Yvonne-Frances Graham, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Yvonne Frances Graham, 40, of Warren, Ohio passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at her home.

She was born August 26, 1979, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Gary Graham and the late Patricia Ann (Jarome) Graham.

Over the years, Yvonne previously worked at Burger King as a manager and also at Arby’s.

Yvonne enjoyed drawing, painting, coloring and fishing.

She is survived by her father, Gary Graham of Warren, Ohio; brothers, Edward (Jennifer) Graham, Sr. of Fowler, Ohio and Matthew (Gary Brown) Graham of Howland, Ohio; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia “Patty” Ann (Jarome) Graham.

A private service will be held with cremation to follow.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 N Park Avenue, Warren, Ohio 44481.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 5, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.