CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Xiumei Li, 72, of Cortland, Ohio passed away Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

She was born June 30, 1951 in Harbin, China, the daughter of Yinzhang Li and Yanling Liu.

Xiumei enjoyed watching TV, taking walks, and taking care of her home.

She is survived by her daughter, Wei (Steven Lewis) Zhang of Cortland, Ohio; one sister and one brother in China and one sister in the United States.

No services will be held. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 22 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.