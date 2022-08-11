CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wilma M. Mohney, 90, of Cortland, Ohio passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022, at her home.

She was born July 19, 1932, in Franklin, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Paul Lesh and the late Margaret Pritchard Lesh.

Wilma was employed as a cook with the Fowler School System and the Mathews Vienna School System for many years.

She was an active member of the Fowler Community Church serving in many different capacities. Wilma enjoyed sewing, making quilts and being outside watching the birds and tending her garden. She also enjoyed cooking and baking, her family looking forward to her fresh bread every weekend. She loved a good card game with her friends. Wilma was a mentor to her family and members of her community. She was a kind and compassionate person and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. She loved everybody unconditionally and had the kindest, softest voice and a smile and eyes that always sparkled.

She is survived by her children, John A. (Patty) Mohney of Fowler, Ohio, Robin J. (Randy Bauer) Mohney of Kinsman, OH, James P. (Kendra) Mohney of Bristolville, O hio and Brian P. (Jill) Mohney of Cortland, O hio; five grandchildren, Jason, Sabrina, Erin, Adam and Jacquie; four great-grandchildren, Ashley, Faith, Autumn and Cleo; and a great-great-grandson, Victor. Also surviving are two sisters, Sharon (Richard) Matkovich of Hubbard, O hio and Virginia (David) Pykare of Mecca, O hio, along with two brothers, Lionel Lesh of Vienna, O hio and Edward (Gayle) Lesh of Fowler, O hio.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Mohney; son, Harry V. “Vic” Mohney; four brothers, Fred, Jimmy Dick, Larry and Wade; and four sisters, Faith, Hope, Esther and Beverly.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Friends may call from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Monday, August 15, 2022, at the funeral home.

Interment will be in the Dugan Cemetery.

The family requests that material contributions be made to The Fowler Community Church or Hospice of the Valley, in her memory.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 12 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.