Wilma Lee Teffner, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wilma Lee Teffner, 85, of New Lyme and formerly of Cortland, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 14, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born December 7, 1934, in Gallipolis, Ohio, a daughter of the late Cecil and Ruth (Miller) Daugherty and had been an area resident most of her life.

Lee served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.

She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Joseph B. Teffner, Sr. of New Lyme, Ohio; children, Ruth (Roy) Pierce of Colbrook, Ohio, Kimberly Teffner of Cortland, Ohio, Russ (Debbie) Teffner of Salem, Virginia, Joseph (Sophie) Teffner, Jr. of Cortland, Ohio and Scott (Barb) Teffner of Orangeville, Ohio. She is also survived by nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three sisters, Norma Cayton of Gallipolis Ferry, West Virginia, Peg (Donald) Pullem of Rochester Hills, Michgan and Enid (Fred) Rake of Columbus, Ohio; brother, Donovan Daugherty of California and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

In keeping with Lee’s wishes all services will be private.

She will be laid to rest in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio.

Arrangements handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. An online guest book is available for family and friends by visiting www.carlwhall.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 16 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

