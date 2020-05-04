Wilma J. Wojtowicz, Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wilma J. Wojtowicz, 81, formerly of Leavittsburg, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at the Avenue at Aurora Nursing Center in Aurora.

She was born April 3, 1939 in Warren, a daughter of the late Joseph and Pearl (Devlin) Meyer.

Wilma was a 1957 graduate of St. Mary’s High School. She spent her adult life as a homemaker, raising and caring for her family.

She married Robert E. Wojtowicz on July 31, 1965. They shared 43 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He preceded her in death January 17, 2009.

Wilma was a member of the former St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church in Warren. She enjoyed volunteering her time and talents at her church and many school activities.

She also loved being outside working around the house and in her garden, and was an avid football fan, especially of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

She is survived by her three children; Joanne (Peter) Biltz, of Garrettsville, Teresa (Kevin) Doan, of Clermont, Florida and Don (Kelley) Wojtowicz, of Alliance. She also leaves behind a sister, Patty (Gene) Henry, of Leavittsburg and four grandchildren; Gabby, Sam, Luke and Kennedy, whom she dearly loved as their “Nana”.

Besides her husband and parents, Wilma was preceded in death by three brothers; James, Robert, and William Meyer and four sisters; Helen Nolan, Shirley Palmer, Norma Metzie and Mary Tombor.

Due to the current public health situation the family will have a private graveside service.

Wilma will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband in the All Souls Cemetery, Bazetta Twp.

Arrangements for Mrs. Wojtowicz are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 3, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.