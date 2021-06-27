Willis C. Kittle, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Willis C. Kittle, 72, of Champion, died unexpectedly, Saturday evening, June 26, 2021, at his residence.

He was born February 16, 1949, in Warren, a son of the late Alvin N. and Gretchen (Vanscoy) Kittle.

Willis was a 1967 graduate of LaBrae High School and worked as a dispatcher with the Newton Falls Police Department for several years.

He married the former Patricia L. Thompson on September 9, 1978. They shared 41 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She preceded him in death on June 17, 2020.

Willis was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police.

He enjoyed camping and spending time with his family, whom he dearly loved.

He is survived by a son, Christian (Stephanie) Kittle of Warren. He also leaves behind a brother, Roger (Loretta) Kittle of Leavittsburg; a granddaughter, Sheridan Kittle and his two dogs, Maddie and Maggie.

Besides his wife and parents, Willis was preceded in death by a brother, William A. Kittle, who passed away recently on June 6.

In keeping with his wishes cremation is taking place and there will be no funeral services or calling hours.

Arrangements for Mr. Kittle are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren. Condolences can be sent by visiting carlwhall.com.

