William W. Larrison, Johnston, Ohio

JOHNSTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William W. Larrison, 96, of Johnston, died Friday, April 10, 2020, at his residence.

He was born November 14, 1923 in Kimbolton, Ohio, a son of the late Charles Effie Mae (Lisle) Ross.

He was married August 3, 1946 to Josephine (Stefanka) Larrison, who preceded him in death, March 19, 2014, after 67 years of marriage.

Bill was a graduate of Howard Vocational School in Akron, where he studied to be a machinist.

He spent his early working years in the Akron area but most recently was employed as a coil builder at Ajax Magnethermic in Warren, retiring in 1983.

He attended Rock of Grace Family Ministries, formerly Corinth Assembly of God Church; for nearly 60 years.

Surviving are eight children, Roger A. (Sharon) Larrison of Wooster, Cora E. (William) Bosko of Maysville, Kentucky, Catherine G. (Malcolm) Brubaker of Elverson, Pennsylvania, Rebecca L. (Mark) DeAndrea of Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania, Dale J. (Gina) Larrison of Champion, Vera M. (Russell) Witkowski of Abingdon, Illinois, Timothy L. (Pamela) Larrison of Fowler and David C. (Rebecca) Larrison of Hartford. Also surviving are 27 grandchildren; 67 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a half-sister and half-brother.

In addition to his wife, Josephine Larrison and birth parents, he was preceded by a brother, Charles J. Larrison; father, Homer Larrison who raised and legally adopted him and stepfather, Joseph N. Sommer.

A private family committal service was held Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Johnston Township cemetery, a public memorial service will be held later this year.

Arrangements by Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 19, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.