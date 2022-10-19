WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Smilin Bill” Venderville Ware, 88, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born May 31, 1934, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Homer and the late Pearl (Snyder) Ware.

Bill was a veteran of the United States Army having served from February 23, 1954 until February 21, 1956.

He retired after 30 years of service as a pipe fitter with ITT Grinnell. After retiring from ITT Grinnell, he worked at Warren City Schools for 14 years.

He was a member of Sara Warner and Friends, Warren Moose Lodge and Lake Milton American Legion.

Bill was involved as a sound technician with many country music and jamboree festivals. He bowled in the Moose, Central Social Club and Maple Leaf Leagues. Bill was a Cleveland Indians, Browns and Ohio State fan; he rooted against his wife, who was a Packers fan. He was a mall walker and a regular at the Warren Flea Market.

He is survived by his daughter, Brenda Ware of Warren, Ohio and Delores Ware of Warren, Ohio; grandchildren, George “Buddy” and Laura Slusher, William Fairchild, Raynard Parrack, Jr., Susan Trump and Kristine Stroud and great-grandchildren, Antonio Slusher, Ariana Hernandez, Mariano Hernandez and Brayden Kellerman.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Delores Ware; four brothers and three sisters.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Interment will be in Meadow Brook Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 20 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.