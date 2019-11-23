William Samuel Dunbar, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Samuel Dunbar, 87, of Warren, Ohio, was reunited with his wife on November 22, 2019 at Windsor House in Champion.

He was born March 5, 1932 in Butler, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Evert L. and Anna Pearl Christy Dunbar.

On July 5, 1950, William married, Betty Jane Bates and they spent the next 65 years together until her passing on April 20, 2015.

During the Korean War, William served honorably in the United States Army.

William worked at Oakwood Cemetery Association for over 30 years and was also past President of the Mahoning Valley Cemetery Association.

He was longtime adviser and also past President and Vice President for Trumbull County 4-H Club.

Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Kim Marie (Ron) Lambert of Bristolville, Ohio; grandsons, Scott and Chad Lambert of Bristolville, Ohio and brother, David Dunbar of Girard, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Betty Jane Dunbar; his parents and siblings, May Everett, Dorothy Cricks, Evert Dunbar, Jr., Betty Kohn and Kenneth Dunbar.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on November 26, 2019 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the funeral home, where Reverend Kenneth Dodrill will officiate.

Interment will be private in Oakwood Cemetery, Warren, Ohio.