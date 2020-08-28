William S. Owen, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William S. Owen, MD, 91, of Warren, passed away surrounded by his loving family, early Thursday morning, August 27, at his residence.

He was born April 20, 1929 in Erie, Pennsylvania, son of the late William S. and Marian (Newkirk) Owen.

Dr. Owen completed his undergraduate and medical school studies at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. As an undergraduate, he was a member of the Phi Beta Kappa honors society.

After medical school, he joined the United States Army Medical Corps, attaining the rank of Captain and was honorably discharged in 1959.

He married the former Patricia A. Nortz in New York City on December 27, 1963.

He completed his residency in neurosurgery at New York Hospital Cornell Medical Center. He pioneered advanced research on Parkinson’s disease at NYU, where he was Associate Professor of Neurosurgery. He and his young family moved to Warren in 1968, where he opened a private practice and was on staff as a neurosurgeon at the former St. Joseph Riverside Hospital.

After retiring, Dr. Owen and his wife moved to Hilton Head, South Carolina, where he volunteered at a free medical clinic assisting those unable to afford medical treatment.

He enjoyed running, having completed numerous marathons, including the Boston Marathon and the JFK 50 Mile ultra marathon. Eternally curious, he studied advanced mathematics at Youngstown State University well into his 80s.

Besides his wife of 56 years, he is survived by four children, David (Arlene) Owen of Newport News, Virginia, Jenni (Rev. Lewis) Scheiderer of New Stanton, Pennsylvania, William S. (Tricia) Owen of Dunwoody, Georgia and Sean (Kella) Owen of Columbus. A lifelong animal lover, he is also survived by a doting Shih Tzu named Duffy.

Due to Covid-19 concerns, services are limited to a private memorial held at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

In lieu of flowers the family requests material contributions be made to Hospice of The Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512 or the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, OH 44473, in his memory.

