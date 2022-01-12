CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Schrader, 73, of Cortland, passed into glory Sunday January 9, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.

Born August 5, 1948 in Warren, he was the son of the late William and Elizabeth Schrader.

He was a 1966 graduate of Mathews High School.

Shortly after high school he began his career of 42 years at Delphi Packard Electric as a mechanical engineer, retiring in 2007.

He was called to serve his country, which he proudly did in the Army – 101st Airborne during the Vietnam War from 1968-1969.

Bill married the love of his life, Janet Palmer, in June of 1967 and they shared together 54 loving years.

He is survived by his wife, Janet (Palmer) Schrader of Cortland; his son, William Schrader of West Farmington; his daughter, Rebecca Schrader of Howland; three grandchildren, Amanda (Peter) Sikas of Warren, Will and Mathew Schrader, of Cortland; four great-grandchildren and his sister, Marianne (Illias) Raptis of Howland.

He enjoyed his fishing trips, restoring classic cars with his son, taking long nature hikes with his wife and daughter, cooking breakfast while camping at Clear Creek State Park and playing with his grand puppy, Areyhannah.

Bill was a good-hearted person that would help anyone and saw the best in everyone that he came across. He was an excellent, compassionate, loving and thoughtful son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather that was proud of his family. He will be remembered affectionately and is already missed by his family.

There will be no public services at this time.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is making the arrangements for cremation.