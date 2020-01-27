William Robert Lynn, Southington, Ohio

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Robert Lynn, 77, of Southington, Ohio passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Windsor House in Champion.

He was born June 27, 1942, in Southington, Ohio, the son of the late Archie M. and Julia A. (Hiltabidel) Lynn.

Bill was a self-employed dairy farmer and also worked at TSC.

He belonged to the Trumbull County Antique Tractor Club.

He is survived by his daughter, Donna (Randall) Riley of Southington, Ohio; son, David (Becky) Lynn of Southington, Ohio; grandchildren, Jeremy (Meghan) Riley, Stefanie Riley, Joshua (Catie) Riley, Heather (Tim) Martin and Holly (Brennan) Adcock; his former wife, Nancy Lynn and sister, Mary Lynn.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Carl Lynn, Bernice Gotham, Ralph Lynn, Edward Lynn, Hazel Elston, Alvin Lynn, Maxine Mansfield, Doris Mansfield and Fred “Pete” Lynn.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Southington Christian Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

