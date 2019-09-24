William Richard Washington, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Richard Washington, 84, of Warren, Ohio passed away Monday, September 23, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born November 21, 1934, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Franklin N. and Sara E. (Howlett) Washington.

On February 3, 1964, he married the former Ruth A. Warrick. She survives.

He was a graduate of Adams High School in Sidman, Pennsylvania.

William retired from the GM Lordstown Assembly Plant in 1991 following 30 years of service.

He was a veteran of the United States Army having served during Korean War.

William was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and a Deacon at his previous church.

William enjoyed gambling, scratch offs and going to casinos. He was an avid Steelers fan and liked to listen to the oldies but above all he loved spending time with his grandchildren.

William’s memory will be cherished by his beloved wife of 55 years, Ruth A. Washington of Warren, Ohio; children, Richard (Heather) Washington of Bazetta, Ohio, Arlene Oswald of Warren, Ohio, Cathy Washington of Atwater, Ohio and Dennis (Christina) Washington of Mineral Ridge, Ohio; sister, Vannie Jarvie; 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren plus one on the way.

In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by three brothers, Frank, Sonny and Robert and a sister, Virginia.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019, at Grace United Methodist Church, where Pastor Kyle Tennant will officiate.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. The family will also receive friends one hour prior to the service on Friday, September 27 at the church, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Interment will be in Meadow Brook Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

